Charity Golf Day raises over £3000 for Queensferry Care

Queensferry Care, in proud partnership with Rotary South Queensferry, held a successful Charity Golf Day on Monday, welcoming 15 teams to Dundas Golf Club and raising a fantastic total of £3,066 to support vital community services for older people.

The sun shone brightly on the day, creating perfect conditions for friendly competition and camaraderie. Participants competed for a range of prizes, with Lodge Kirkland Maitland Team 1 taking the top spot and winning the prestigious John Carrie Salver, Alan Preacher's Team secured second place, while Team LDH came in third. R Johnston won the Longest Drive, and R Patrick triumphed in the Nearest the Pin competition.

Lady Lydia Stewart-Clark, Honorary President of Queensferry Care, expressed her gratitude.

"I am honoured to be your President. The work Queensferry Care does in looking after the elderly in the community is exceptional and there is no doubt there are many people who look to Queensferry Care for help."

The event not only raised vital funds but also helped the charity connect with new supporters and shine a light on the essential services they provide, including day opportunities, lunch clubs, gardening and driving services, and volunteer support.

Special thanks were extended to Dundas Golf Club, the Rotary South queensferry, and generous sponsors including Tesco, The Ferry Tap, Dakota Hotel, and many more, whose support made the day possible.

Jim McCulloch of Rotary South Queensferry and Lindsey Devin of Queensferry Care shared their appreciation.

"Thank you for your support - it's very much appreciated by RSQ and Queensferry Care"

Contact: Lindsey Devin - Queensferry Care, Tel 0131 331 5570 Email [email protected]