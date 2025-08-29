Asda Cumbernauld customer finds lucky golden tickets to win a year's supply of fuel

Asda Cumbernauld customer Peter McAllister had a shock earlier this week when he discovered a golden ticket that won him free fuel worth up to £1,500 for the next 12 months.

The lucky golden ticket had been hidden away in the shelves by one of Asda’s mystery colleagues as part of the supermarket’s year-long celebrations to mark its landmark 60th birthday.

From Kids Eat for 60p at Asda Cafés to exclusive Asda Rewards giveaways and even a limited-edition birthday beer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This exciting giveaway follows Asda’s recent 60p per litre fuel flashback event in Halifax—where the first 60 drivers to visit the site of Asda’s very first petrol station were treated to prices not seen since the 1990s.

L-R Rory Maguire, Asda Cumbernauld Operations Manager, Peter McAllister, Asda Golden Ticket Winner and Lynn Mason, Asda Cumbernauld Customer Manager

Ewan Carrigan, General Store Manager, Asda Cumbernauld said: “Asda has always been about delivering great value to our customers, and our 60th birthday is the perfect chance to celebrate. The Golden Ticket giveaway is a fun way to say thank you to our shoppers for all their loyalty over the years and I’m so pleased that one of Asda Cumbernauld’s customers has been lucky enough to win.”

Asda will also celebrate its communities by surprising 20 different community groups with a golden ticket, worth £1,500 to help lift the burden of any transportation costs.