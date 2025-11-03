Almost a third of adults in Scotland have daily financial anxieties

Person looking at their finances

Forth Valley charity helping people out of debt launch new report revealing the picture of poverty in Scotland

A group of churches in Forth Valley have partnered with UK debt help and budgeting charity, Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to run a debt centre in Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

During Talk Money Week, they are revealing new data as part of CAP’s latest ‘Picture of Poverty’ report which shows that nearly a third (30%) of adults in Scotland have daily anxiety about their finances.

Further insights indicate that people who are struggling with debt and money management are not just looking for financial help, but also personal connection. CAP’s Picture of Poverty report reveals that when thinking about their current financial situation, over a third (36%) of adults in Scotland say they would find in-person debt advice helpful.

CAP Forth Valley’s Debt Coach, Fiona Primrose, said: “Financial anxiety is a real issue that we often come across when first meeting many of our clients. The immense pressure that unmanageable debt plays can be all-consuming and totally overwhelming. Thankfully, having the opportunity to talk about their finances in-person with a CAP debt coach or befriender can help ease their worries.”

In CAP’s recent Client Report, No Time to Lose, respondents said that their local debt coach helped them by:

Helping with paperwork (54%)

Speaking to CAP’s central support hub on the client’s behalf (51%)

Providing practical help, e.g. food shops and fuel vouchers (38%)

Staying in contact by phone or text (45%)

Giving emotional support (42%)

Offering to pray with the client (62%)

Fiona continued: “Meeting our clients face-to-face makes it so much easier for them to open-up and share their struggles and this allows us to better gauge what their needs are.

“We walk alongside the people we support, and our friendly, non-judgmental approach means we can address a person’s wider needs beyond debt.

“We know that many people who really need debt help often find it difficult to talk about their money worries and reach out for advice. So, as it’s Talk Money Week, we’re raising awareness of our services and encouraging people to get talking about money matters.”

If you're struggling with debt and want to speak to someone for expert, confidential help, then you can call CAP’s helpline on 0800 328 0006 or you can visit their website capuk.org/help to see what free services are available in your area.

For wider support you can visit moneyhelper.org.uk.