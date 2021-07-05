Plans for flats in Falkirk town centre get the green light

Falkirk Council has given REWD Group the go ahead with their plans to convert the upper floors of the premises at 8 Lint Riggs premises into six flats – just one of the many similar conversions they are carrying out in the town centre.

Laurie Duncan, of REWD Group, said: “The history of this building is incredible and we are very excited to progress this project. The building warrant is expected to follow in late July.

“We will most likely be in a position to start the development of the Burtons building at 86-88 High Street in early August and all going well the Lint Riggs development very shortly after.

REWD Group now has permission to convert the upper floors of the Lint Riggs premises into flats

"REWD Building Co is currently completing the conversion of a restaurant to 10 bed HMO in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, then it’s straight to Falkirk town centre to start work.

“Based on the five development projects we have lined up for the town centre, people will get very accustomed to seeing the REWD Building Co vans around the High Street.”

REWD (Real Estate Wealth and Development) Group, founded by Mr Duncan and fellow Falkirk entrepreneur Alex Robertson, secured the massive property above Poundstretchers in Falkirk High Street in order to change the upper floors into 23 flats and then received planning permission for that.

It has since been given the go ahead to convert the upper floor of Falkirk High Street's Poundstretcher building into 23 flats

Mr Robertson said: “All-in, with the five projects we are planning to spend somewhere in the region of £5 million on Falkirk High Street, which we believe will make a significant difference to the footfall.

“In addition we will be creating several smaller commercial units, which will be made available to local independent businesses.”

The overall aim of REWD Group is to create wealth for its investors by addressing the significant supply and demand imbalance in the UK property market – and this can have the welcome knock on effect of regenerating struggling town centres at the same time.

Visit www.facebook.com/rewdgroup or www.rewdgroup.co.uk for more information.

