Waste firm to build new office in Grangemouth
Falkirk Council planners have given the green light to a waste management firm to build a new office facility.
By James Trimble
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:42 am
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 7:57 pm
Denholm Environmental Ltd lodged an application with the local authority on July 6, which was subsequently validated on July 20, to construct an office block and boundary fence at Hazco Environmental, in Inchyra Road, Grangemouth.
The application was granted by planning officers under delegated powers on Friday, August 26.
Hazco Environmental, which deals with waste management, merged with Denholm MacNamee last year to become Denholm Environmental.