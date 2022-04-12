Video: Queues as far as the eye can see as Falkirk Food Warehouse opens

As you can see from Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen’s video the excitement was building among the shoppers – despite the early hour – to get inside for their first look at the massive new store – which

Stenhousemuir resident Sharlene Thomson had the honour of opening the shop – she had been queuing since 5am and was Falkirk Food Warehouse’s first ever customer.

Sharlene and the first 100 customers were able to share in £1000 worth of vouchers – ranging in price from £5 to £100 – to spend in the store.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big opening of Falkirk's new Food Warehouse

Gerry Gatens, store manager, said: “It’s been fantastic – the turn out is unbelievable today. To be honest, we’ve been looking to to have a Food Warehouse in Falkirk for a long time so we’re delighted we have actually managed to get a unit here.

"The customers have been fantastic so far.”

Customers who entered the queue before 7.45am on the day also received a raffle ticket, with the chance to win one of eight prizes – including two Daewoo Halogen Air Fryers, three JML Household Essential Hampers, Falkirk FC signed merchandise and match day tickets.

The first 200 customers through the checkouts also receive a free large Easter egg and a two litre bottle of Irn Bru.

Operated by frozen food chain Iceland, Food Warehouses are on a much bigger size and scale than the group’s well-established stores.

Like Iceland’s original shops, the Food Warehouse features a large frozen food section as well as fresh fruit and vegetables, other “cook-from-scratch” foods and wide range of convenience foods.

The store’s owners applied for a premises licence at Falkirk Licensing Board at the end of last year.

Launched just seven years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 150 stores across Britain with significant growth plans for the remainder of 2022.