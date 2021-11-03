Video: Falkirk's new Lidl store set to open its doors

The company closed its original Arnot Street premises at the start of the year and proceeded to demolish it to pave the way for a bigger and better store.

It had been hoped to have the new store open for customers earlier in the year – in May Lidl stated it would be open by autumn.

However, the construction was delayed, with Lidl forecasting it would be opening at some point in winter.

The brand new Lidl store is reportedly opening its doors tomorrow

Now the company has confirmed the Arnot Street store will be opening its doors to shoppers tomorrow at 8am.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Falkirk. It is great for us to be able to bring the local community an even better shopping experience at Lidl, whilst also creating additional jobs in the area.”

The new store, which forms part of the company’s £1.45 billion investment in its expansion across the UK in the last couple of years, has a 1256m² sales area and features facilities like an in-store bakery, longer-style tills, a customer toilet, baby changing facilities, electric vehicle rapid charging spaces and ample parking for cars and bicycles.

The opening times are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am tol 9pm on Sunday.

Falkirk Council licensing board granted the new store a provisional premises licence to sell alcohol last year.

