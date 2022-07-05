Update on plans for Polmont jet wash facility

The application by Motor Fuel Group Ltd to create the facility at the Millfield Service Station, in main Street, Polmint, was lodged with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, February 16, and subsequently withdrawn on Monday, July 4.

The planning documents stated, although the forecourt of the service station operates 24/7, the proposed operating hours of the jet wash bay would have been 7am to 9pm, seven days a week.

The plans were looking to create a self service jet wash facility at the petrol station

The proposed jet wash bay, which would have been sited towards the north east corner of the forecourt adjacent to the filling station pole sign, was to have been 2.7 metres high and would have been surrounded on three sides with an opening to the west for vehicle access.