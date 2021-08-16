Update on plans for new waste transfer site in Grangemouth

Sportex Group Ltd’s Luke McGeechan had lodged the application with Falkirk Council to change the use of the premises at 13 to 17 Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth, from industrial use to create a waste transfer facility.

However, the application was withdrawn on August 2.

According to the planning documents the application had been looking to operate a recycling facility of used synthetic turf and shock pad – a mixture of SBR rubber and polyurethane binder – layers.

The waste transfer facility was to have been located in Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth

The recycling process was going to be a mechanical treatment with materials like sand infill, rubber infill and shredded carpet being reused by the manufacturing industry. No liquid or biodegradable wastes would be accepted.

Sportex Group, which has been operating since 2005, specialises in the construction, refurbishment and maintenance of external sports facilities and has delivered facilities across a range of sporting disciplines including football, rugby, hockey, athletics, tennis and multi-use participation.

The firm has worked with clients in local government, independent schools, universities, professional and regional sports clubs, the prison service and the Ministry of Defence, providing facilities designed and installed in accordance with the Sport and Play Construction Association and Sport Scotland and England guidelines.

Sportex employs fully trained operatives to promote and ensure its facilities are delivered to the latest governing body performance standards of bodies like FIFA, World Rugby, FIH, ITF and IAAF.

On average, the firm installs over 170,000m2 of artificial turf for its clients annually.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.