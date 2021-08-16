Watch: Mindless vandals smash up vans at Grangemouth roofing firm

The incident happened at Rooftec Scotland Ltd, in Abbotsinch Road, Grangemouth, just after 1am on Friday, August 13 and was captured on CCTV.

Footage shows the two males, dressed in hoodies, repeatedly throwing bricks and stones at the windscreens of the trio of Rooftec Scotland vans.

The two then made off and reportedly caused damage to neighbouring businesses in the Abbotsinch Road area.

The two vandals damaged three vehicles at the Rooftec Scotland premises

A Rooftech Scotland spokesperson said they were still awaiting their insurance company to get back on them, but in the meantime three of their vans are now off the road.

Police Scotland has been informed about the crime.

If you know the two people who carried out this vandalism or know anything about this incident you can contact police on 101.

The two males were dressed in hoodies and their vandalism was captured on CCTV

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.