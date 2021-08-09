Update on fire damaged Stenhousemuir B&M store
The B&M superstore forced to close its doors last month following a fire is now open to shoppers once again.
Fire appliances sped to the blaze which broke out at the Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir premises just before 9am on Friday, July 16.
At the time a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.53am on Friday, July 16 to reports of a fire affecting a commercial property on Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir.
"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties. Crews left after making the area safe."
It was hoped repairs and the clean up operation would be completed quite quickly, but the store remained closed for 24 days, with fire damaged materials and stock having to be removed from the premises.
A B&M spokesperson said: “We can confirm the store opened its doors again to shoppers this morning.”