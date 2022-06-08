Union claims 'major victory' for workers' rights at Ineos Grangemouth

The union claims the long-anticipated Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) judgement also has huge ramifications for workers everywhere, and calls on employers to

note any attempts to impose pay deals or present them as a "final offer” will be challenged by the union.

The EAT has also awarded each of Unite's 28 members who took the claim £3830. It is estimated that Ineos’s breach of the legislation will cost the company in total

Unite claimed a 'major victory' for worker's rights at Ineos Grangemouth

over £100,000 in compensation.

The Ineos case, which dates back to 2017, is significant to workers’ rights in the UK because it provides clarity on what constitutes an unlawful pay offer to an employee.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “This is an important legal victory for Unite and the wider trade union movement. Employers everywhere should take note.

"Unite the union will use every tool at its disposal to defend collective bargaining and will not tolerate employers like Ineos trying to bypass their obligations to negotiate.”

The case was originally brought against Ineos by Unite members when the company made a decision to unilaterally impose a pay award which the workforce had

rejected, and to serve notice on its existing trade union recognition arrangements.

Unite members lodged claims contending the pay imposition in 2017 was an unlawful inducement breaching the law. The EAT upheld the decision but the case was

delayed while a related case progressed to the Supreme Court.

Mark Lyon, Unite legal officer said: “We are delighted to secure success for our members with this important judgement. The case further develops a very important

area of the law which is finally receiving long-overdue attention.

“The right of a recognised trade union to collectively bargain on behalf of its members is a fundamental right of workers and it is vital we rely upon the existing

legislative provisions to ensure that right is respected and upheld.”