Two Falkirk area restaurants shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Awards
Two popular Falkirk eating places are among over 60 establishments shortlisted for this year’s Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards.
The list covers some of the best loved Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways from across the country.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh on September 19.
Making it on to the Stirlingshire regional shortlist are Bainsford’s Masala Ram’s and the Sanam Tandoori.
Both restaurants are family run with the Sanam established in Falkirk for almost 50 years. Currently closed to undergo a large-scale refurbishment but due to reopen shortly. Meanwhile, Masala Ram’s is celebrating its 15th anniversary of serving diners in the town.
Read More
The shortlist was determined by over 10,000 votes from members of the public. The establishments will now all be visited by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation who will determine the winners for both national and regional award categories.
Scottish winners will also be included in the ACF’s new ‘One Hundred Top Curry Restaurants’ guide, which is being published currently, region–by–region across the UK at www.Top100curryRestaurants.co.uk, with a printed version being available next year.
ACF Chairman Yawar Khan said: “Asian restaurants, which contribute £5 billion to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK, are a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape. At a time when the sector is facing significant challenges with rising food and energy prices along with staff shortages, it’s important we acknowledge excellence and celebrate the success of the sector.”