Two Falkirk area restaurants shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Awards

The list covers some of the best loved Asian, Chinese, Japanese, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways from across the country.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh on September 19.

Making it on to the Stirlingshire regional shortlist are Bainsford’s Masala Ram’s and the Sanam Tandoori.

Masala Ram's in Bainsford has been open for 15 years

Both restaurants are family run with the Sanam established in Falkirk for almost 50 years. Currently closed to undergo a large-scale refurbishment but due to reopen shortly. Meanwhile, Masala Ram’s is celebrating its 15th anniversary of serving diners in the town.

The shortlist was determined by over 10,000 votes from members of the public. The establishments will now all be visited by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation who will determine the winners for both national and regional award categories.

Scottish winners will also be included in the ACF’s new ‘One Hundred Top Curry Restaurants’ guide, which is being published currently, region–by–region across the UK at www.Top100curryRestaurants.co.uk, with a printed version being available next year.

The Sanam is closed for refurbishment but due to open again soon