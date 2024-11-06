A popular restaurant has teamed up with a top chef to offer some eastern delights for its diners.

Cook’s Bar and Kitchen has partnered with this Michelin-starred chef to bring an exclusive selection of Indian-inspired dishes to its menu.

Launched earlier this week, the new dishes all have an award-winning twist.

The six new signature dishes have been created in partnership with twice Michelin‐Star awarded chef, and television personality Atul Kochhar.

Cook's restaurant is in the grounds of the Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth. Pic: Contributed

From Jamshedpur in India, it is said that Atul Kochhar has changed the way people perceive and experience Indian cuisine in the UK.

He currently is involved with nine restaurants in England.

Chris Monks, the general manager at Cooks says: “We already have a very diverse menu, which makes us a very popular restaurant.

“This new concept, in partnership with Atul Kochhar, is bound to cause a stir and we’re expecting it to be very popular.”