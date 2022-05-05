The Parsonage: Plans revealed for popular Airth wedding venue

Owner Steven McLeod has revealed his plans today for The Parsonage in Dunmore Park, Airth.

However, the hotelier, who also owns Airth Castle and Glenbervie House, has given an assurance that all weddings booked for this year will go ahead.

He also said there will be no loss of jobs as whenever a wedding or function took place at The Parsonage it was staffed from his employees for nearby Airth Castle.

The Parsonage at Dunmore Park, Airth

Mr McLeod said: “I’ve had ten happy years at The Parsonage but I’ve decided now is the time to move on.

"When I bought the house in 2012 it had been badly damaged by fire and after it was restored it was my home for around five years.

“Over the years we must have hosted around 1000 weddings but now I think the time is right for it to once again be a family home.”

Marquees were for wedding receptions at The Parsonage

A planning application to restore the B-listed hotel to a domestic property has been lodged with Falkirk Council.

He added that a handful of weddings had been booked for The Parsonage in 2023 but all couples had been contacted and their big days rearranged for either Glenbervie House or Airth Castle.

Currently wedding receptions take place in marquees next to the main house and Mr McLeod said that Falkirk Council staff had been “brilliant and helpful” over applications for licences for events to go ahead.

However, he was aware that for The Parsonage to continue to be a wedding venue it would need a ballroom extension built and he didn’t feel that was in keeping with the early 19th century property.

It will now go on sale through estate agents Savills on May 18 and the price tag is expected to be in the region of £2 million.

Mr McLeod added: “I’ll now focus on Glenbervie and Airth Castle and there are some exciting plans in the pipeline.”

A blaze in July 2011 saw then occupier of The Parsonage, French national Christophe Ferrand, 44, die while his wife and two young children were rescued from the mansion house by firefighters.