Superstore recalls meat products from Falkirk shelves after salmonella scare

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) states Tesco has been forced to recall one of its meat products as a precaution as it may contain salmonella.

By James Trimble
Monday, 28th February 2022, 2:18 pm
The superstore giant, which has a number of locations in and around the Falkirk area, has now taken its Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce off the shelves.

According to the FSA, there is a possibility the “crackling crumb sachet” which comes with the pack may contain traces of the bacteria – which can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

The 425g packs in question have the use by dates January 6, January 9, January 15, January 17, February 6, March 8 and March 9, 2022.

An FSA spokesperson said: “Tesco is recalling the above product. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

