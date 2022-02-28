Superstore recalls meat products from Falkirk shelves after salmonella scare

The superstore giant, which has a number of locations in and around the Falkirk area, has now taken its Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce off the shelves.

According to the FSA, there is a possibility the “crackling crumb sachet” which comes with the pack may contain traces of the bacteria – which can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Tesco has recalled a meat product due to the possibility it may contain salmonella

The 425g packs in question have the use by dates January 6, January 9, January 15, January 17, February 6, March 8 and March 9, 2022.

An FSA spokesperson said: “Tesco is recalling the above product. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

