Stenhousemuir's Day-Today take over Caledonian Cheesecake

Asiyah and Jawad Javed run the popular Day-Today Express in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir.

This week they announced that they’ve taken over the former Caledonian Cheesecake business.

It had been operating for around a decade in Grangemouth and now the cheesecakes are being made and sold in the couple’s busy corner shop.

Day-Today owners Asiyah Javed and Jawad Javed have taken over the Caledonian Cheesecake business.

Delighted at the reception this new addition to her shop has received, Asiyah said: “We’ve bought them over and now we cook our usual hot food in the shop in the morning then in the afternoon we make the cheesecakes.

"The woman who had the business and one of her employees are now working for us.

"Our customers are loving them and we’re sure they are going to be very popular, particularly the ones we have in the half chocolate Easter egg shells.”

Throughout the pandemic they have been praised for their support for the community by helping those in need.

As well as providing over 10,000 care packs which included masks and hand sanitiser for the elderly and infirm, they also gave food for those who otherwise would have gone without and handed out food packages.

All this was provided free of charge by the kind-hearted shopkeepers.

The couple have already received a host of awards for their business including Confectionery Retailer of the Year and Community Retailer of the Year titles in this year’s Local Retailer Awards.

Last September, the couple’s business was named as one of three winners in the Shop Local, Shop Little Heroes Awards, created by the Federation of Independent Retailers, for going above and beyond for vulnerable customers during the pandemic.

They also received a special commendation from Provost William Buchanan for their “exceptional” contribution to their community throughout the pandemic when he handed over his Provost’s Awards for 2021 last November.

He described them as “shining lights” for their support of others.

Only days later they were recognised at the Scottish Grocer Awards 2021 when they received the Community Retailer of the Year accolade.

