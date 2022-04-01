Vibration Festival: Line up announced for this year's Falkirk event

It once again takes place in Callendar Park against a backdrop of the historic house on Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4.

On Saturday the headline act is The Charlatans and on Sunday it will be The Darkness.

Also appearing on the main stage on Saturday are The Zutons, The Twang, Tom Maguire & The Brassholes, Dead Pony, Kitti, Danko and another special guest to be confirmed,.

The Pigeon Detectivesat last year's Vibration Festival in Falkirk.

On Sunday the main stage will also host Ash, The Futureheads, Vlure, McFleetwood, Spyres, Davey Horne and Greg Pearson.

Acts appearing on the breakthrough stage over the weekend include Jasmin Jet, Dictator, Snash, Pressure Heads, Christie Oliver, and Cody Feechan.

It is hosting the best of local and up and coming bands from across Scotland and give a platform for new music to be heard before a crowd of thousands.

Crowds in Callendar Park for last year's Vibration Festival

The accoustic stage will host a range of acts including Robin Ashcroft, Taz & The Maniacs, Callum Gibson, Primes, Jamie Cleland, Jack Nivens and Jodie Rae.

More acts and DJs have still to be announced.

The weekend will also have a DJ area, street food, funfair and silent disco to give people of all ages a great time.

This is the third Vibration Festival and around 10,000 people are expected in the park over the weekend.

Polmont brothers Andy and David Ure are behind the event and are delighted to be back organising the festival after managing to deliver Vibration Fest in 2021.

Andy, 37, said: “After such a crazy few years it’s amazing to get a full year of planning into this year’s event. It was so touch and go with 2021 and although we managed to get it running last year it was a stressful time for everyone involved.

“The full line up for Vibration Festival is now complete and ready to share, we think we have put together something special and our best line up yet. There is something for everyone from some cracking international bands everyone can chant along to, to new emerging acts and chilled acoustic sets. We know the people of Falkirk will once again support this the way they have and wish to thank everyone for all their support. See you in September!”

David, 42, added: “The focus will be on great live music, but there is a full day of entertainment lined up, great street food and craft lager. This is our strongest line up to date and is going to be a superb weekend. We can’t wait to party with you all again and hope to see many new faces that will be introduced to their first festival experience at Vibration Festival.”

For details of how to buy tickets and prices visit www.vibrationfestival.com or visit the Vibration Festival Facebook page.

