St Andrews to prove cut above with new machine shop

St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies has extended its Livingston branch with the addition of a new machine shop.

The 500m2 facility features a wall saw and a crosscut saw, with plans to introduce another four machines such as a pillar drill, planer and spindle moulder.

The service is open to both the trade and public, with all appliances manned by skilled and qualified technicians, who will cut and deliver materials to order.

The move is part of strategic growth plans for the firm’s West Lothian base, which already hosts a large landscaping division of the business and launched a collaboration with HSS Group for tool and equipment hire towards the end of last year.

New: Wall saw.

“We’re pleased to have this additional service now up and running in Livingston,” said operations manager Kerrie Ferguson.

“Customers can send us a ‘cutting list’ with their material order and we will do the rest. Whether that is door blanks, hardwoods or skirtings to be cut down, or shelving to be cut from sheet material, we can take care of it all, saving the customers’ time and money.

“This adds another significant string to Livingston’s bow.

“It is now a well-rounded branch and having this additional facility is another step towards us achieving our ambition of seeing St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies become established as a one-stop shop for the building trade and DIY enthusiasts alike.”