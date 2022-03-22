Skills training boost for Port of Grangemouth

Forth Ports has promoted Simon Harper to group learning and development manager and Natalie Dalgleish to learning and development manager for Scotland.

Simon, who has been with the company for 15 years, will take on responsibility for the learning and development teams across the Forth Ports group, including the Port of Grangemouth.

He will develop and deploy a more digitally enabled learning and development strategy that includes greater use of artificial intelligence, utilising simulators and virtual reality, to future proof Forth Ports’ employee’s skills and capabilities to meet the challenges of a more technology focused post brexit and COVID-19 world.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Dalgleish and Simon Harper have now begun their new roles with Forth Ports

In her new role, Natalie – who has been with the company for three years – will lead the learning and development team in Scotland and oversee the launch of a new learning management system, management and supervisory programmes and a refresh of the annual review process.

Forth Ports stated it is extremely proud of its record on championing skills and education development and its long-term commitment to support the local communities around its ports with its local jobs for local people skills training strategy.

To this end the company has developed very strong partnerships arrangements with local schools and colleges, and actively collaborates with local authorities,

regional and government bodies supporting people into employment through its skills and training initiatives.

Forth Ports operates an onsite skills and training centre at the Port of Grangemouth which offers bespoke training programmes for employees from apprentices, operations and management.

Michelle Primrose, Forth Ports HR manager, said: “At Forth Ports we know the value of ensuring our people have the skills and experience to deliver an excellent service for the business.

"Our onsite skills centres in Tilbury and Grangemouth have state of the art training facilities and talented tutors which ensure all levels of people across the

group have the opportunity to develop their skills in the best learning place.

"Simon and Natalie are experts in their field and I am confident they will successfully lead this important part of our business.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.