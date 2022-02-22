Silver Machine Records is welcoming customers at its new Falkirk shop

Silver Machine Records opened its doors in The Avenue (lower) on the town’s High Street to customers earlier this month.

Offering a range of vinyl, with its primary focus on 60s and 70s rock and soul, it’s a chance for music lovers to browse for items to add to their collection in person.

Owner Liam McAdam is pleased with the way business is going so far and explains why he’s taken the plunge and opened the shop.

Liam McAdam has recently opened Silver Machine Records in The Avenue (lower) on Falkirk High Street. Pic: Michael Gillen.

He said: “It’s been online since 2019 and had been going pretty well.

“There was an available unit and there’s another record shop across the hall.

"With the new explosion of vinyl I had to give it a try.

"We are trying to build a brand and put it out there.

A wide range of vinyl is on offer.

"We have a new logo which we now have on everything, the windows and boxes and we’re making up t-shirts.

"I had some previously and they sold really well.

"The footfall has been okay so far.

Liam is hoping to be able to grow the business - which was previously online - and expand its musical offering in future.

"I’ve always been into music, I play the guitar and enjoy going to gigs.

“My record collection was growing and growing.

"I was lucky enough to buy a few good collections from people over the last few years and it got to the point where I thought ‘I’ve got enough for a shop here’.

"It might as well be on a table to get people out again and having a look at it rather than being in the office in the house.

"It’s great being able to meet people coming into the shop.

“Initially it was mainly 60s and 70s rock and soul stuff, but seeing what people are looking for, we’re looking to bring in a wee bit more modern and heavy metal stuff.

"Since we’ve been open we’ve had a lot of people through the door and they are over the moon that there’s another record shop in Falkirk.

"There's not been one really since Sleeves – everyone mentions Sleeves.

"I have a lot to live up to to get to that level.

"As far as I’m concerned, Silver Machine Records is here to stay and the plan is to grow from where we are.”

