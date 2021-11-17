Seven employees celebrate 25th work anniversary at Bo'ness food company

Bakkavor Salads rewarded the colleagues for their commitment at a long service awards afternoon tea.

The seven staff in question are: Jonny Christie, stores chargehand; Johnston Middleton , nightshift hygiene manager; Allen Gibb, WIP chill operative; Gail Bell, dressings operative; Martine Johnston, SHE coordinator; Sylvia Paterson, line operative; and Susan Horn, prep chargehand.

The workers have together reached a combined milestone of 175 years at Bakkavor Salads.

Seven members of staff at Bakkavor Salads in Bo'ness are celebrating their 25th work anniversary with the company.

The Carriden Industrial Estate site has been open since 1962 and has been one of the largest employers in the area to date.

Over the years, Bakkavor’s Bo’ness base has awarded 28 colleagues with 25-year-long service awards, while three members of staff have stayed with the firm for 40 years.

Bakkavor specialises in fresh prepared salads and is part of the Bakkavor Group, the UK’s leading supplier of freshly prepared food.

Its afternoon tea ceremony provided the business with an opportunity to individually thank the group for all of their hard work and the positive impact the colleagues have each brought to the company over the years.

The awards, which were started in 2004, enable Bakkavor to show appreciation to its long-serving workforce.

Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor Salads Bo’ness, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the many years that these particular employees have committed to the business and are extremely proud that they have devoted so much of their life to our company.”

