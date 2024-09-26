Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company which has provided the catering, cleaning and portering staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital since it opened will continue its work.

Serco, the international provider of services to governments, has retained a contract to continue to provide soft facility management (FM) services that support the delivery of care for patients attending Forth Valley Royal Hospital for the next seven years.

The contract follows a comprehensive market test exercise conducted in partnership with Forth Health and NHS Forth Valley.

Serco has been responsible for providing both soft and hard FM services at Forth Valley Royal Hospital since 2010. The award will see Serco continue to provide soft FM services, including cleaning, catering and portering services at the hospital for a further seven years, whilst the provision of hard services, including building maintenance, will continue through to 2042.

Commenting on the retention of the contract Petra Moss, managing director of Serco’s Health business, said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue to support patient care with the provision of soft services at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. We have provided these services along with hard services since 2010 and we are extremely proud of our team that performs a challenging and difficult role with great professionalism.

"We believe that our approach and values make a real impact and bring about positive change for patients, supporting their recovery when they need it the most.”

Serco’s primary role at Forth Valley Royal Hospital is to provide a clean, safe and well maintained environment for local patients, visitors and staff through a team of 750 colleagues who deliver a 24/7 service, 365 days a year, for patients across a wide range of support services.

They also carry out the catering for Forth Valley’s four community hospitals.