Royal Mail: Falkirk postal workers on the picket line

Around 115,000 members of the Communication Workers Union – which represents Royal Mail Group workers – started a series of national strikes this morning.

This will be followed by further strike action on Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9.

The pickets were out in force at the Falkirk Delivery Office in Garrison Place and were handing out leaflets to members of the public.

Postal workers on the picket line at Falkirk Delivery Office take part in the first national strike in 11 years

The decision for strike action follows the union’s recent ballot over pay, which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent to take action.

The union is demanding that Royal Mail Group make a pay award that covers the current cost of living increases for its members.

Officials said management imposed a two per cent pay rise on employees, yet they were classified as key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Royal Mail has said the CWU union had rejected a pay rise offer “worth up to 5.5 per cent” after three months of talks.

The union is demanding a rise to match up with the soaring rise of inflation in the current cost of living crisis.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

“We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400 million, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company.

“Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain."

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: "Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.

"They are fighting for a no-strings, real-terms pay rise - something they are fully entitled to.