Two men appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court facing murder charges

Mark Connor, 49, from Grangemouth, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, from Camelon, were both charged with a number of offences, including murder, theft and credit/debit card fraud.

Both men, who appeared in private on petition, made no plea and were remanded in custody for further examination, with their next appearance in court coming within the next eight days.