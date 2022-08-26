News you can trust since 1845
Two men appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court facing murder charges

Two men appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today both charged with murder and a number of other crimes.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:31 pm
It follows the death of 67-year-old Allan West in Grangemouth.

Mark Connor, 49, from Grangemouth, and Stewart Muircroft, 41, from Camelon, were both charged with a number of offences, including murder, theft and credit/debit card fraud.

Allan West death: Police charge two men in connection with death in Grangemouth
Both men appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Both men, who appeared in private on petition, made no plea and were remanded in custody for further examination, with their next appearance in court coming within the next eight days.