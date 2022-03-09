Popular Falkirk tea room Tea Jennys announces closure

Tea Jennys, which opened in King’s Court, just off the High Street, in 2011 revealed its closure in a social media post.

The business, owned by Jenni Duncan, was renowned for its large selection of teas and cakes. Also for its quirky knitted tea cosies which covered up the tea pots.

Last weekend it had been closed due to “electrical issues” but hoped to be open this week.

Tea Jenny's in King's Court, off Falkirk High Street, has closed

However, earlier today a post on its Facebook page revealed news of the unexpected closure.

It stated: “It is with a heavy heart and tearful eyes that we have come to write this post.

“After 11 wonderful years we have decided to close the doors to Tea Jennys for the last time.

“We want to thank all of you for your loyalty and custom over the last decade - we have met some truly incredible people, found beautiful friendships and made some fantastic memories - it is an end of an era for us as a family and we will miss all of you so much!

“Tea Jennys – Jenni, Lorrayne, Hollie, Andy, Reece.”

Customers from both near and far were quick to say how much they would miss the tea room and wish the owners well for the future.

However, the former owner of Nellies cafe in Dundas Street, Grangemouth revealed they had also closed the door for the last time on March 4.

