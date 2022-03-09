Falkirk store manager in running national retail award
One of the nominees in the running for a prize at this year’s Retail Week Awards is not just any nominee – he’s an M&S nominee.
Brian Torley, who manages the M&S Foodhall in Falkirk Central Retail Park, is one of only a handful of people across the UK to have been shortlisted for The Quadient
store hero honour – which recognises shop workers for their heroism, community spirit and selflessness – at the awards ceremony in London on May 26.
Singled out for his leadership during the most difficult of circumstances, Brian has led a team of 80 colleagues at M&S Foodhall, which recently expanded its premises, while working to bring the local community together following the tragic death of two long-serving staff members.
He oversaw the creation of a book of condolences for well-known store worker John McAleer – or Mr Falkirk as he was known – which saw colleagues and customers flock to the store to remember him and donate more than £8000 for his family.
Brian also created a collection of memories from colleagues for John’s wife and son.
He then had to deal with the passing of his own sister during the height of the store’s major expansion work, which saw him taking on the primary role of support for his family in arranging the funeral and looking after his mum who suffers from dementia.
However, Brian was determined to return to work and achieve his ambition of the store becoming one of the UK’s top performing M&S Foodhalls, something it has consistently achieved since its relaunch in September last year.