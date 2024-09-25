Plea to fast forward Falkirk Growth Deal projects in wake of Grangemouth refinery closure plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An MSP has urged the Scottish Government to do all it can to rush through Falkirk Growth Deal projects following the news that the Grangemouth refinery is to close next year.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament last week, Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson asked Gillian Martin, the acting cabinet secretary for net zero and energy, if she would engage with the UK Government, Falkirk Council and partners to bring forward the projects from the original ten year period.

He said: “There are already 11 projects in the Growth Deal worth £80 million for the whole Falkirk Council area. Given the impact the closure of the refinery on the wider Falkirk economy, I believe there is strong merit to bring forward some of these projects to an earlier time scale than over the 10 year planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Will the cabinet secretary through her offices, engage with the UK Government, given they are joint funders, to look at whether they would accelerate the Falkirk Growth Deal to commission some of the projects at an earlier stage to try to mitigate economic challenges which we will face in immediate future.”

Petroineos confirmed this month its intention to cease refinery operations at Grangemouth in 2025. Pic: Michael Gillen

In response Ms Martin said: “The suggestion is an absolutely sensible one. Now we know what is happening, I will be having accelerated and copious meetings with counterparts within the UK Government. The point Michael Matheson makes about bringing forward projects is something we need to discuss with UK Government and Falkirk Council, as well as members of GFIB (Grangemouth Future Industry Board).”

Amongst the projects in the Growth Deal are £10 million for a Carbon Dioxide Utilisation Centre that will capture CO2 to manufacture more sustainable products and aid the transition to net zero.

As well as a further £10 million for a Bioeconomy Accelerator Pilot Plant to develop new sustainable processes using feedstocks such as food processing and whisky by-products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a £4 million for an Innovation Skills Transition Centre, led by Forth Valley College, to deliver a programme for local students to gain the skillset that will help local industry and their supply chain.

After months of uncertainty, Petroineos announced on September 12 that the Grangemouth refinery would close in the summer of 2025 with the loss of around 400 jobs. However, even more jobs linked to the site are now at risk.