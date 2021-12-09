Falkirk businesses can still apply for Kickstart scheme

A Department of Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Could you employ a young person, free of cost, through the Kickstart Scheme? You can apply for funding

now before the deadline of midday on Friday, December 17.

“Earlier this year, the Government announced more young people aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit will be able to benefit from the Kickstart Scheme, which is being extended to March 2022 and will be open to applications from employers until midday December 17.

Firms still have time to apply for the Kickstart scheme

“This is the final call to employers to register to the scheme before applications close. If your business can offer a 6-month work placement fully funded by the Kickstart Scheme, you would be playing a huge part in helping local young people at risk of long-term unemployment.

“Over 100,000 young people - an average of 3400 a week - are starting new placements, and this extension will see more young people developing the confidence, experience and skills to support them into long-term sustainable employment.

"We already have thousands of Kickstart Scheme jobs in a wide range of sectors across England, Scotland and Wales, including tech and digital, creative industries, engineering and manufacturing, marketing, sports, beauty, retail, forestry, and many more.

“The deadline to apply is fast approaching and businesses are advised to apply as soon as possible to take advantage of the scheme.”

Visit the website for more information.

