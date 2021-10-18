Plans for new takeaway in Falkirk
An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council looking for permission to change the use of a shop to create a new hot food takeaway.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 1:58 pm
The proposal, lodged with the local authority planners by Shako Saffier, is looking to turn the shop located at 138 Grahams Road, Falkirk, into a takeaway and install a flue at the premises.
The site is currently home to the Halal Continental Food Store and if plans are granted the new takeaway will included a grill and a pizza oven.