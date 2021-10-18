Plans for new takeaway in Falkirk

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council looking for permission to change the use of a shop to create a new hot food takeaway.

By James Trimble
Monday, 18th October 2021, 1:58 pm

The proposal, lodged with the local authority planners by Shako Saffier, is looking to turn the shop located at 138 Grahams Road, Falkirk, into a takeaway and install a flue at the premises.

The site is currently home to the Halal Continental Food Store and if plans are granted the new takeaway will included a grill and a pizza oven.

Plans have been lodged to turn the premises at 138 Grahams Road, Falkirk into a hot food takeaway

