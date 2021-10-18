Plans for new takeaway in Falkirk

The proposal, lodged with the local authority planners by Shako Saffier, is looking to turn the shop located at 138 Grahams Road, Falkirk, into a takeaway and install a flue at the premises.

The site is currently home to the Halal Continental Food Store and if plans are granted the new takeaway will included a grill and a pizza oven.

Plans have been lodged to turn the premises at 138 Grahams Road, Falkirk into a hot food takeaway

