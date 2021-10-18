Fun and games in Camelon to help long-term safety aims

Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill’s Gather and Play event, which took place on Friday, October 15, was held in the car park of Camelon Juniors FC, in Fairlie Street.

Community safety engager John Hosie said: “The location historically has had a negative reputation for anti-social behaviour, so this event was organised to

encourage a new perception and experience of how the location could be used safely and redeveloped for the betterment of the local community.”

The Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill’s Gather and Play event allowed youngsters to get to work designing murals

During the day, Camelon Arts Project held workshops which focused upon hands on creativity that identified themes which could be further developed into local

permanent public art works.

They also provided tote bag designing and a display of local sign writing.

A community artist led an all games allowed session which involved inventing new streets games, while the Tidy, Clean and Green Group provided a pop-up park with children’s games and a bulb planting stall.

The Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill’s Gather and Play event provided a day of fun and games with the aim of creating a safe environment for the community in the long term

There was also a very informative stall form Frog Life, and the staff and young learners from Camelon Early Years and Childcare Centre had a detailed exhibition of their community involvement.

Camelon Juniors FC Social Club provided everybody who attended with a lunch – catering to over 150 local people who came to take part in the day.

Mr Hosie said: “We also held a workshop where young people, children and families could discuss and offer their visions and aspirations for making the area safer and to also consider how the location could be transformed from being a community safety problem into a positive community asset.

"A prominent theme was the need for a safe play area for younger children and suggestions as to how the area could be better landscaped to include a seated relaxed social space but also with an area where children could build dens and have safe adventurous play in the outdoors.