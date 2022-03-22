Plans for holiday lodge in Larbert area

That is if Steven McLeod gets the go ahead from Falkirk Council for the application he lodged with planners on March 17 – which was validated on March 21 – to construct a new holiday lodge at Glenbervie House, in Torwood.

Glenbervie House is a Victorian manor house just outside Larbert which has become a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations.

Mr McLeod lodged a retrospective application with the council on September 24 last year to construct two holiday lodges – with raised decks – at the same location and planner granted permission on November 19, 2021.

At the time, those planning documents stated: “The proposed development is adjacent to Glenbervie House. It is considered the lodges are in-keeping with the wider hotel use at the site and are not considered to be an unreasonable addition to the current tourism related uses.”

