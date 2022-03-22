Plans for holiday lodge in Larbert area
Tourists could soon be using the Larbert area as a base as they go sightseeing at the Kelpies and other local destinations.
That is if Steven McLeod gets the go ahead from Falkirk Council for the application he lodged with planners on March 17 – which was validated on March 21 – to construct a new holiday lodge at Glenbervie House, in Torwood.
Glenbervie House is a Victorian manor house just outside Larbert which has become a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations.
Mr McLeod lodged a retrospective application with the council on September 24 last year to construct two holiday lodges – with raised decks – at the same location and planner granted permission on November 19, 2021.
At the time, those planning documents stated: “The proposed development is adjacent to Glenbervie House. It is considered the lodges are in-keeping with the wider hotel use at the site and are not considered to be an unreasonable addition to the current tourism related uses.”