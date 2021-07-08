Piling work underway at INEOS to build new £350m energy plant

The company said that piling, which started inside its site boundary in March, will shortly begin within the Forth Ports area adjacent to Grange Burn.

It will underpin the heavy load route.

Work is expected to last for four to five weeks, and INEOS said it would be carried out during normal working hours.

Picture Michael Gillen

A statement from the company said: “We recognise our responsibility to undertake these works in a manner that takes account of our local community.”

INEOS got planning permission to build the new state of the art steam and power plant in 2018.

The company said it was key to the future development of the site and demonstrated its commitment to the town.

It will modernise steam and power generation to the INOES Petrochemical and Petroineos plants.

In a progress update on social media, INEOS said: “Piling will shortly commence within the Forth Ports area and adjacent to the Grange Burn.”

