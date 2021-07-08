In pictures: Princess Anne opens The Kelpies during 2015 Falkirk visit

Princess Anne led a flotilla of around 40 boats along the Forth and Clyde canal to the giant horse-head sculptures.

Crowds turned out to mark the occasion and to catch a glimpse of the Princess Royal.

Sculptor Andy Scott was present for the opening, along with Duke – the Clydesdale horse which was one of the models for the heads.

Since their completion in 2014, The Kelpies have stood at the heart of The Helix and have been a huge tourism draw to the area, proving popular with locals and visitors alike.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured the official opening through these photographs.

1. Crowds turned out to witness the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

2. The weather wasn't the best for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen

3. There were smiles all around. Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Local dignitaries awaited the arrival of the Princess Royal. Photo: Michael Gillen