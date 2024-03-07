Perth’s Praveen Kumar lands first supermarket listing in Asda

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda today announced that it has become the first major supermarket to stock award-winning Indian cuisine supplier Praveen Kumar, launching 11 new lines of authenticIndian frozen ready meals into the retailers 56 stores across Scotland.

The range of frozen ready meals include Butter Chicken, Chicken Korma, South Indian Garlic Chicken, Chicken Madras, Chicken Tikka Saag, Chicken Rogan Josh, Lamb Bhuna, and vegan Spinach Tadka Dal. The range also has complementary side dishes including Pilau Rice for two, Chicken Pakora and Onion Bhaji.

Founders of the business, Praveen and Swarna, were both born in Southern India and moved to Scotland, where they combined their passion for good quality, simple and delicious food to create Indian ready meal brand Praveen Kumar. Praveen’s career within the hospitality industry has seen him travel across continents, working in some of the world’s most prestigious five-star establishments such as Gleneagles and Turnberry before settling in Perth, Scotland and opening Tabla Restaurant in 2009, the first Indian restaurant in Scotland to receive an AA Rosette.

Praveen uses fresh local ingredients and spices from his family farm in India to give a premium authentic taste, with the meals blast frozen to lock in flavour without the need for any additives, colourings or preservatives.

Praveen Kumar, Owner and Chef at Praveen Kumar said: “From our first restaurant venture in Perth to the launch of our ready meals, we believe everyone should experience good quality Indian food. We are passionate about local produce, and all our dishes are hand cooked in small batches by our restaurant chefs, using fresh local ingredients and spices from our family farm in India.

We are very proud to secure our first retail listing with Asda and are looking forward to growing our relationship in the months to come. We’re confident Asda customers will really enjoy this range, which combines convenience with authentic, fresh Indian cuisine.”

Ashley Connolly, Asda’s Buying Manager for Scotland, added: “We are very proud to be the first major supermarket to list the delicious Praveen Kumar Indian frozen ready meal range in over 56 of our Asda Scottish stores. Led by Praveen and Swarna, this family-owned company based in Perth bring convenience with their authentic Indian dishes and we are delighted to add them to the long list of local suppliers we support in Scotland.

“I’m excited that we can introduce our customers to this new range of ready meals, bringing the taste of Southern India to shoppers in Scotland.”