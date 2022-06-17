Over 100 Falkirk job seekers found employment at college jobs fair

The Department for Work and Pensions stated the event, which took place at the Grangemouth Road campus on Tuesday, saw around 170 job seekers and school

leavers in attendance, with 127 either walking away with a job or being invited to the next stage of the recruitment process.

There were 18 potential employers present on the day from a variety of sectors, including warehousing, driving, hospitality and care.

A DWP spokesperson said: “This combined jobs fair and careers event is a first for DWP Forth Valley as not only is it open for all our customers on Universal Credit but

we have extended the invite to all school and college leavers across the Forth Valley.

"It was a very successful day with some fantastic feedback from both employers and attendees, with many customer’s lives being changed due to securing employment or receiving additional support and advice."

According to the DWP, there are hundreds of vacancies available locally in the care and hospitality sector.

Lynn Kennedy, DWP Forth Valley employer and partnership manager, said: “Summer is fast approaching and a record level of vacancies, employers are turning to

their local job centres for expert help matching job seekers with their seasonal and permanent vacancies.

"Right now it’s our top priority to work with employers and job seekers to match the right job with the right person. The employer adviser team in Falkirk are engaging

with local businesses to encourage them to come into the job centre to see people face to face and even offer employment where they can there and then.

"This is a quicker method of recruitment and may suit some business to shorten their usual recruitment methods and help job seekers into paid employment. We are

really ramping up the offer to employers working together to help them to recruit, while supporting our job seekers into work.