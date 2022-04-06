Opening details for new Food Warehouse store in Falkirk

The shop opens at 8am on Tuesday, April 12 and there will be £1000 of vouchers given away to the first 100 customers.

Customers will be able to buy either single units or in bulk, depending on their needs, and trade customers will be welcome.

Operated by frozen food chain Iceland, Food Warehouses are on a much bigger size and scale than the group’s well-established stores.

New Food Warehouse store which opens next week. Pic: Michael Gillen

Like Iceland’s original shops, there will be a large frozen food section but there will also be fresh fruit and vegetables and other “cook-from-scratch” foods, as well as a range of convenience foods.

When the store’s owners applied for a premises licence at Falkirk Licensing Board at the end of last year, Neil Hassard, representing the business, said: “The new stores very much have their own identity and are very much referred to as The Food Warehouse – it’s not just a big Iceland, it’s so much more than that.

“I’ve been involved in many of these openings in Scotland and the new stores are well received in the areas they come to.

“Generally, they get good feedback, whether it be from young professionals or people with children or even older individuals.”

The board was told that alcohol was not a massive part of the Iceland offer, at five per cent of sales.

However, said Mr Hassard, it was important to sell alcohol so that customers could do a full shopping in the one location and he promised it would be a well presented area.

“It’s not about bulk – there is nice presentation of the wines and nothing to suggest any promotional activity,” he added.

Councillors were assured that home deliveries will all be made by Iceland employees who all receive the mandatory training, which is delivered in-house by their own training department.

They also heard that Iceland were at the forefront of environmental awareness and were taking steps to remove all own-brand plastic packaging by 2035.

Board members agreed to grant a provisional licence at the time, which will now be granted fully as the new store is complete.