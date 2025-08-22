Open today: Falkirk area's new Greggs creates 14 new jobs and another outlet for tasty treats

The latest branch of Greggs in the Falkirk area opened its doors to customers today and announced it had created 14 new jobs.

Located in Almond Court, Middlefield Industrial Estate, the new store is open 6am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 5pm on Sundays.

Manager Charlene Murray said: “We can’t wait to welcome new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper