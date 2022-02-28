Online event helps to reshape Forth Valley’s economy for 21st century

The ‘Revitalising the Forth Valley Region’ online event saw delegates take part in a seminar to kick-start the development of a new Regional Economic Strategy (RES) that could prove transformational for the area.

Businesses in the Falkirk area were well represented.

Professor Martin Tangney OBE, president of Grangemouth’s Celtic Renewables,, said “A strong and focused Regional Economic Strategy will allow us to work together across the public and private sectors to deliver on the tremendous potential the Forth Valley has for delivering sustainable economic growth in a new low carbon world.”

From left: Neil McInroy Scottish Government Community Wealth Building Advisor, Emeritus Professor David Bell from the University of Stirling, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn Leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Ellen Forson Leader of Clackmannanshire Council, Councillor Scott Farmer Leader of Stirling Council and host, Bryan Burnett.

The virtual event featured speakers from prominent companies drawn from across the Forth Valley, including; ADL, Codebase, Diageo, Celtic Renewables, Grahams - the Family Dairy and INEOS.

There was also input from Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling Council Leaders and prominent figures from academia and the Scottish Government.

It was hosted and supported by Forth Valley College.

Dr Ken Thomson OBE, principal, said: “We were absolutely delighted to play our part in ensuring that our local authorities, business partners and neighbours are able to improve the skills of their workforces by utilising the expertise, experience and quality training that Forth Valley College can offer, to enhance the shared economic vision for this region.

“We are also well equipped to help in the transformation of Forth Valley into Scotland’s first Net Zero Region.

