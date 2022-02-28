Forth Valley police issue smoke alarm scam warning

A Police spokesperson said: “Recently, an elderly woman was cold called by a man who said he had an appointment to fit a new smoke alarm in accordance with the new legislation. The woman was confused, but presumed that her children had arranged the visit and let the man in.

“He fitted an alarm and then left the house - the woman later discovered that, while she had been out of the room, he had gone into other rooms in the house and looked through drawers and cupboards. Thankfully, nothing was stolen.

"If you get a cold call about the new fire alarms legislation, do not provide any details or agree to purchase any products. Get at least three quotes from trusted traders before making any decisions.

Police warn of scammers taking advantage of new smoke and fire alarm legislation

Find installers who have been vetted and approved by local Trading Standards officers. You may get a leaflet through the door from a company selling fire alarms that implies they have been endorsed by the Scottish Government.

Neither the Scottish Government nor Scottish Ministers have endorsed any particular suppliers, products or services. The best way to avoid scams related to the new legislation is to use trusted sources of information, including the Scottish Government, Trading Standards and Care and Repair Scotland.

Visit the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website for more information on the fire alarm legislation.

