Not just pillow talk: New Dreams bedroom centre opens in Falkirk area

UK bed retailer Dreams has continued its nationwide expansion with the opening of a new store in the Falkirk area.

The new 7500 square foot store, in Callendar Road, is now open to customers and is the second new Dreams store to open its doors in Scotland this month, with a branch in East Kilbride launching at the start of December.

The new Falkirk store features Dreams’ extensive range of expertly crafted mattresses, pillows, bed frames, and bases, has created five new jobs for “local retail professionals passionate about providing exceptional customer service”.

Jonathan Hirst, CEO of Dreams, said: “We are delighted to open our newest store in Falkirk, marking our continued commitment to Scotland and the communities we serve. This is the second store we've launched in Scotland this month, reflecting our dedication to bringing high-quality sleep products and exceptional service to even more customers.

“We look forward to welcoming the Falkirk community and helping them on their journey to better sleep.”