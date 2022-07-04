Newton Steel Frames: Firm's job boost for Falkirk area

Newton Steel Frames moved into Carron Works earlier this year and hope to be fully operational within a few months.

The company manufactures steel frame buildings for the construction industry and already has recruited 15 staff locally. Bosses hope that number will rise to 50 by the time they have all their equipment in place and their order books full.

The company was set up in 2016 by managing director Richard Webb and was previously based in Haddington.

MSPs Michael Matheson and Michelle Thomson hear about the work of Newton Steel Frames from MD Richard Webb

However, as it looked to expand the attraction of Falkirk district with its excellent transport links made it a strong contender for the new location.

Andy Mallice, the chief operating officer, lives locally and he was keen to see as many local people employed as possible.

He said: “We have had some people referred through Falkirk Council’s employment training unit but we advertised for eight jobs and had 450 replies.”

The steel frames made by Newton are already being used by Cala Homes at their Pacific Quay site in Glasgow.

They are also working with Lord Willie Haughey on his vision to build 11,000 new homes in Scotland, with the first 356 apartments at Crown Street in Glasgow’s Gorbals.

Andy said: “It’s great to be involved in such a high-profile project.”

Steel frames last much longer than traditional timber and also have the benefit of being much stronger for buildings with several floors – they can be used up to 11 storeys. However, you don’t need as deep foundations and the construction process is much faster.

Andy said: “With the current shortage of skills in the construction industry, such as bricklayers, using steel frames means that is not an issue. It also isn’t weather dependent and you can get on with the build whatever the conditions.”

The firm had a recent visit from Falkirk MSPs Michael Matheson and Michelle Thomson who were very interested in the work being carried out and the manufacturing process.

Andy added: “Both were very impressed with what we are doing and how an older facility is being repurposed.