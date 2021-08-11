New tanker cleaning business opens at Grangemouth Docks

Stolt Tank Containers (STC), a division of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL), is a leading provider of door-to-door transportation services for bulk-liquid chemicals and food-grade products.

Now it has officially opened Tank Wash Scotland Ltd, a new international intermodal container tank depot at Grangemouth Docks.

Michael Kramer, Stolt Tank Containers president, said: “I am delighted to announce our latest depot is now up and running.

Stolt Tank Containers at the new Grangemouth site

"Our long-standing relationships with customers, coupled with the expertise of our highly experienced local team will deliver value and quality to local markets.

"This is another step in our journey to optimise logistics by investing in facilities close to our customers and the digitalisation of our processes.”

When fully operational the Grangemouth site has the capacity to house 240 tanks and will serve the needs of customers in the local petrochemical industry and food and drink sector, which is Scotland’s largest export market.

The new depot provides state-of-the-art cleaning, heating, storage and repair facilities for road-tankers, third-party tank container owners and STC’s own tanks.

It features one segregated drive-through food bay, six fixed food bays, two drive-through chemical bays for road tankers and iso tanks, three test bays, three hot work repair bays, 12 steam-heating bays and parking for 30 trucks.

STC believes its investment in modern, efficient facilities at Grangemouth significantly improves the standard of tank cleaning across Scotland.

In addition to aligning with STC’s sustainability strategy, the investment also supports the Scottish Whisky Association’s ambitions for a circular economy and transitioning to net zero by 2040.

