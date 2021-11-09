New restaurant coming to Falkirk's east end

The plans, lodged by Burgerian Ltd, propose to alter and change the use of the former Salvation Army furniture shop at 9 Callendar Road, Falkirk into a restaurant.

Documents with the plan include detailed information about a flue system known as an ICID Plus, which is reportedly ideal for traditional stoves, while the floor plan for the currently vacant building shows eight, four seat tables in the centre of the premises and six booths running along two of the walls.

The plan seeks to change the use of the former Salvation Army store in Callendar to create a restaurant

Callendar Road is currently home to the popular Sanam Tandoori restaurant and takeaway and the Golden Bird fish and chip shop. The town’s Kentucky Fried Chicken drive through and restaurant is also situated just a few yards away.

