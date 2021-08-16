New plans for Whyte and Mackay's Grangemouth whisky warehouse

The firm lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to construct storage buildings, reposition its existing vehicular access point and create a replacement car park, as well as various enclosures at the South Lumley Street site.

The planning documents state: “The proposed development is for the erection of two steel structures on the site of the current car park, and the development of a new car park. The development is located on land designated in Falkirk Council’s LDP2 as a ‘Core Business Area’ and is, therefore, still in keeping with the principles of the allocated and consented land uses for Newhouse Business Park.

Whyte and Mackay has lodged plans with Falkirk Council regarding its Grangemouth site

"The development will not generate any increase in employees on site and therefore, no increase in vehicle movements. The total development comprises of two steel structures with a combined floor area of 2350m2, which will be used to store dry goods.

"There will also be a replacement 131 space secure car park, and the relocation of an existing access, on South Lumley Street, to serve this replacement car park.

"There will be no uplift in HGV demand to the site. Whyte and Mackay has indicated the facility currently caters for up to 45 HGV’s on average per day. The split for HGVs during the day are as follows – 30 during the morning, 10 during the afternoon and early evening and five after 10pm

"In that regard, the proposals will not increase the vehicle trips onto the local and strategic road network.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.