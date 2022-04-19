New kilt shop will become part of Stenhousemuir community

"I want it to be part of the community and not just a shop,” said Stenhousmuir resident and now business owner Glenn Somerville. “I want it to get involved with community events and things like that.

"For instance when the school has a prom I could donate a couple of free kilts to lads who wouldn’t normally be able afford it."

The shop, which is located at 362 to 370 Main Street, Stenhousemuir, is called Taylor Made Kilts and if that sounds familiar, that is because the shop started off life over the water in Alloa before Glenn made his dreams come true and brought the business over to the Falkirk area.

Glenn Somerville who is opening his new kilt shop in Stenhousemuir next week

He said: “Stenhousemuir, for me, is a growing area when a lot of town centre’s are struggling slightly. It’s trying to build a community feeling and that's what I want to do with Taylor Made Kilts.

"It’s an ideal location – you can’t miss the sign as you are driving to Asda. I feel the area is just the right place for a kilt shop and hopefully the loyal customers who supported it when it was in Alloa will be able to come to Stenhousemuir and continue that.”

Glenn aims to give the kilt hire and sale shop a modern look and feel with modern colours and design and a seating area where customers can relax as Glenn’s “ode to Scottish” music plays in the background to create a nice atmosphere – everything from bagpipes, gaelic singers and orchestras, through to many Scottish bands and performers including Runrig, Del Amitri, Deacon Blue and Amy McDonald.

Glenn said: “This has been something I wanted to do for years and years. I was laid off in November from Patisserie Valerie and I thought, it’s now or never, to be

honest. I have a background in large retail and hospitality and I want to bring that approach to the new shop.

"I’m trying to bring a bit of my commercial retail knowledge to the kilt shop – the front windows are set up like a Tesco window, with point of sale notices and signs for special offers

"It will probably be one of the most modern kilt shops in the area. I want it to be more of an experience for customers, who can come in and chat about what they are looking for."

Glenn has also incorporated his modern approach to the shop’s opening hours.

“On Tuesdays we will be open from 11am to 9pm – to give people one day when they have a chance to come in after their work if they need to.”

Taylor Made Kilt’s grand opening will take place on Tuesday, April 26 at 11am.