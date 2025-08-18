New Greggs just days away from serving up tasty treats in Falkirk
The new store, located at Unit 1, Almond Court, in Middlefield Industrial Estate, is scheduled to open on Friday, August 22 and is within marching distance of the Kelpies and Falkirk Stadium – a fact not lost on the new operators.
In an online post they stated: “It’s happening – Friday, August 22 a Brand New Greggs will open its doors for the first time and we can’t wait to see you there. Situated in an amazing location right on the doorstep of The Kelpies and The Falkirk Stadium, you'll be able to pop in for that quick coffee or cheeky sausage roll before your walk or the match.”
At the start of the month the operators put up another post looking to recruit to new staff members for the store.