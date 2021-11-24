New Falkirk food store gets premises licence

Earlier this month The Falkirk Herald reported a planning application lodged with Falkirk Council seemed to indicate a vacant unit in the town’s Central Retail Park will soon be home to a new food store.

The proposal, lodged on Monday, by Iceland Food Ltd – responsible for Iceland and Food Warehouse stores – wanted to alter the shopfront of Unit 26 and Unit 26a in the retail park.

The proposals refer to Unit 14 in Falkirk Central Retail Park which was once home to a Maplin store

The plans also mentioned Unit 14 – the former Maplin premises.

At the time Iceland Foods Ltd did not confirm the application was for a Food Warehouse, but at Wednesday’s licensing board members decided to provisionally grant a premises licence for Food Warehouse (Iceland), Unit 14, Phase 2, Central Retail Park, Falkirk.

