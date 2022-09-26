New Falkirk businesses can now tap into even more financial support

The scheme has already provided more than £54 million through 6200 loans – an average of £9000 – to Scottish businesses and is about to be expanded even further, now supporting businesses trading for up to three years instead of two years.

As well as this, a new second loan will be available to eligible businesses operating for up to five years, allowing them to expand their operation.

The start up loan programme is being expanded to offer even more financial support to new businesses

UK business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Scotland is a hub of entrepreneurship, with a quarter of a million Scots entrepreneurs setting up businesses in 2020 alone.