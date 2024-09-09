MSP calls on Holyrood colleagues to back fight to save Larbert factory jobs

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard is urging his Holyrood colleagues to join the fight to save jobs at a factory which provides work for disabled people.

Larbert-based Haven Products, a supported business, faces the real possibility of closure after a government contract was stopped and another to supply NHS uniforms was severely cut back.

Mr Leonard has now submitted a parliamentary motion that says ministers must “step in to save these jobs and ensure this supported business and its workforce has a secure future”.

The motion asks that MSPs note “the role supported businesses play in providing employment for disabled people” and “recognises the contribution they make to closing the disability employment gap through supporting disabled people to work, thereby promoting inclusion, independence and wellbeing”.

Mr Leonard, who met workers at the site in July, said: “There is a plaque on the factory wall that commemorates its opening by John Swinney when he was Deputy First Minister.

“Now he has the top job and the opportunity to do the right thing, save these jobs and secure a future for this important business in our community.”

There are fears among the disabled workforce at the Central Business Park factory they will not only lose their jobs, but also their homes if they are put out of work.

Earlier this year Karen Motherwell, head of Haven Products, said: “This double-whammy will destroy our business and immediately make 47 disabled workers redundant.

“When this happens, the factory at Larbert will not be economically sustainable and we'll have to close, making the remaining 13 staff redundant as well.”

The Scottish Government contract awarded Haven to digitally archive documents for them ended in July, with the government deciding to do the digitising work themselves at their records department in Edinburgh.

At the time a Scottish government spokesperson said: “Haven Products Ltd have done so much to provide employment for disabled and disadvantaged adults in Scotland.

“Scottish Enterprise have offered the firm advice and support with their current and future business model, and we strongly encourage Haven to engage with them.

“All new contracts will be considered carefully, in line with subsidy control measures, to ensure value for money for taxpayers in Scotland.”